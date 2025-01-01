DPM Prasad calls to embrace unity

[Source: Biman Prasad DPM/ Facebook]

As Fiji enters 2025, leaders and citizens alike are filled with optimism for the year ahead.

In a heartfelt message, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has called for peace, prosperity, and strength across the nation.

He called on everyone to embrace 2025 with hope and resilience and to continue to build a brighter future for our nation.

Prasad’s message reflects on the challenges of the past and looks toward a future filled with potential.

He emphasizes the importance of unity, urging everyone to come together in pursuit of common goals.