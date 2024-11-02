Diwali is all about multiculturalism for the Prasad family

The Prasad family on Mukta Ben Road in Vatuwaqa did not let yesterday’s rainy Suva weather dampen their Diwali celebrations.

Shalvin Prasad reflects that over the years, their street which once famous for Diwali lights has become quieter, and he hopes residents will rekindle the festive spirit to uphold its reputation as “the street of lights.”

For Prasad, whose wife is iTaukei, says Diwali represents more than just a Hindu festival.

“We are a multiracial family; we believe in multiracialism, and Fiji is all about that. Fiji is a country nested with culture, and we are taking that to the next level, and we feel this is how we should live in this country.”

Prasad stresses that come rain or storm, the celebration will go on, as Diwali is about the triumph of good over evil, making it all the more important to celebrate, regardless of the conditions.