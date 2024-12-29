Ditoka urges Fijians to follow advisories and prepare

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka has urged Fijians to remain vigilant as weather systems could evolve rapidly.

This as according to the Fiji Meteorological Service Tropical Disturbance 01F is located northwest of the group with a low potential to develop into a Tropical Cyclone at this stage.

TD01F lies about 70km west-northwest of Nadi at 6pm today and moving east-southeast at 20km/hr.

Article continues after advertisement

The associated trough of low pressure with cloud and rain will continue to affect the country until tomorrow.

Ditoka says while the risk appears minimal for now, it is crucial that every Fijian remains on high alert and adhere to advisories issued by authorities accordingly.

He states that as the New Year celebration approaches, everyone must priorities safety above all.

The minister says that it is vital to stay updated through official channels, follow any advisories issued by the authorities, and prepare adequately.

Ditoka adds that simple steps like securing properties, having emergency supplies ready, and ensuring a family plan in place can make a significant difference.

He is advising the public to avoid gatherings in vulnerable areas where active risks persist.

The minister for disaster management states that any decision to lift or adjust this advisory will be made after careful consultation with our disaster management teams and relevant authorities.

He assures all Fijian in the designated evacuation centers in the West that the Government remains committed to support them during this challenging time.