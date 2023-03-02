Ditoka tours Rotuma

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]
Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka visited Rotuma Island yesterday.
He was accorded a traditional ‘mamasa’ welcome ceremony at Itumuta district and also had a meeting with the chiefs of Rotuma from the Seven Districts.
This is Ditoka’s first visit to the island of Rotuma in an official capacity.
The Minister also handed over solar projects at Itumuta district and is also expected to visit several development projects on the island.
