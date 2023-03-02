Ditoka tours Rotuma

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka visited Rotuma Island yesterday.

He was accorded a traditional ‘mamasa’ welcome ceremony at Itumuta district and also had a meeting with the chiefs of Rotuma from the Seven Districts.

This is Ditoka’s first visit to the island of Rotuma in an official capacity.

Article continues after advertisement



[Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka visiting Rotuma Island]

The Minister also handed over solar projects at Itumuta district and is also expected to visit several development projects on the island.



[Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka]