Digital literacy gap identified

Source: Telecom Fiji Ltd

Plans are underway to introduce digital literacy curriculum in schools after a Digital and Financial Literacy survey found that adult Fijians had moderate levels of digital and financial literacy.

The UN Capital Development Fund through the Pacific Digital Economy Programme will work with the Education Ministry to implement the findings of this report in alignment with Fiji’s National Development Plan.

The report recommends DigLit be offered as a standalone subject, with the aim of equipping students with skills such as digital safety and well-being, research, problem solving, good etiquette and more.

The report recommended comprehensive digital and financial literacy programmes be established to bridge the gap.

UNCDF presented a detailed roadmap to the Education Ministry on the introduction of a Digital Literacy Curriculum tailored for Year 1-13 students in primary and secondary schools.

Speaking on behalf of Education Minister Aseri Radrodro, Director for Curriculum Advisory Services Iowane Tiko, said the initiative would address weaknesses in digital skills, prepare students for a changing job market, and support national and regional workforce needs.

The framework in the report presented to the Ministry includes specific learning outcomes designed to address weaknesses in digital knowledge and skills among primary and secondary school students.

European Union Deputy Head of Delegation, Nereo Peñalver Garcia says the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the importance of developing digital skills to unlock opportunities, foster innovation, and ensure that no one is left behind.

He says the EU is proud to support Fiji’s digital literacy initiative, which will empower the next generation to become active participants in the digital economy, innovate, and be responsible digital citizens.

He adds that one of the EU’s priorities is to promote a global, open, stable, and secure cyberspace, based on the rule of law, human rights, fundamental freedoms, and democratic values.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link