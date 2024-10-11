Designer highlights pacific culture on global stage

[Source: Supplied]

A fashion designer who represented Fiji at a summit in Russia earlier this month is committed to showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Pacific on an international platform.

Temesia Tuicaumia stresses on the importance of integrating indigenous art into contemporary fashion.

Tuicaumia who is also a stylist for President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says he wants to push Fiji on the map and open up opportunities for aspiring fashion designers.

Article continues after advertisement

“Usually I wear my hat as a menswear designer or menswear influencer for fashion but this time around I was going representing the fashion industry in Fiji so that was very overwhelming for me and so going and coming back I think something that I really wanted to make a stand for is that we do not have fashion education in our country and that was the collaboration I was hoping to really get from India, from China, from Milano in Italy was to really push Fiji on the map and find ways that we can push scholarships and funding for students that would like to study fashion and hopefully in the future have our own fashion institute here in the Pacific.”



Fashion designer Temesia Tuicaumia

Tuicaumia who attended the BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, Russia on behalf of Fiji Fashion Week also signed a memorandum of understanding aligning Fiji with the fashion industries of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and other emerging markets.

He says this will foster collaboration, innovation, and sustainability across emerging fashion markets.

Tuicaumia also contributed to two-panel discussions, focusing on nurturing new talent and the responsible use of cultural symbols in fashion.