Decision to close business was not easy: Dr. Dean

Doctor Sophia Jannif Dean says closing the prominent photography business “Caines Jannif Pte Limited”, was not an easy decision to make; hence, it took the family two years before reaching a decision.

Dr. Dean says the decision to close followed the sudden passing of Ikbal Jannif in 2021, who had taken over the business from their father in 1985.

She says with no clear successor to carry on the family legacy and most of the next generation living overseas, they faced the difficult choice to wind down operations.

Doctor Dean says after two years of emotional deliberations and careful planning, they decided it was time to close the business.

“And we decided that we would like to go out on a high, and that’s what we thought we’d do, while people will still remember us. And yes, so we decided. But this decision was made two years ago, and it has taken us this long, two years, to wind down everything.”

Dr. Dean says their success has been based on the loyalty of customers and the hard work of their employees.

Meanwhile, the closure of Caines Jannif is also bittersweet for Manju Kumar, an employee who has worked at the company for over 30 years.

“I’ve worked for this company for 36 years to date. And it is a pleasure working in this company, under the leadership of Mr. Jimmy. He was a very down-to-earth person, a boss that I will never forget. He worked as a team and as a family. We spent our days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It was like a home. And Mr. Jimmy, under his leadership, he taught us how to run the business. And he also taught us about good governance, transparency, and justice.”

Kumar says working for Jannif’s family has been a blessing, as not only have they become family, but she was able to meet several people from all backgrounds over the years, including past and present Prime Ministers of some Pacific Island countries.

Dr. Dean adds that the business had been sold and a new owner now operates it; however, the name was not part of the sale as it is dear to them and their identity.

She also says the outpouring of support from long-time patrons has been overwhelming.