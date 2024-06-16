Decision pending on charges says Singh

Minister for Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh clarified that the Ministry has concluded its full investigation into the amusement ride accident that occurred in June last year.

This as a 21- year- old woman has died after she fell off the ferris wheel ride during the Fiji Showcase at the Vodafone Arena.

The Minister was responding to a Facebook comment regarding the status of the investigation.

Singh emphasizes that the Ministry’s top priority is ensuring justice and holding those responsible for the accident accountable.

After a comprehensive review of the evidence and circumstances surrounding the incident, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions received the investigation file on 18th December last year.

The decision on any potential charges or further legal proceedings now rests with the DPP’s office.

The Minister is urging concerned citizens to allow the legal process to take its course.

Singh also highlights that the Ministry has implemented preventive measures to ensure amusement ride owners fulfill their duty of care by protecting patrons from foreseeable risks.

This includes having the rides inspected, ensuring they operate safely, and maintaining them in good condition.

Singh stresses the importance of amusement ride owners implementing comprehensive safety policies and procedures, clearly communicating these to ride operators and patrons.

He also outlines the urgency of establishing daily checklists to identify and address any issues, verified by inspectors.