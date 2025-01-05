CWM Hospital patient lift repairs underway

[Source: Drixstar/ Facebook]

Repairs to the dysfunctional patient lift at CWM Hospital in Suva are un-derway.

This has been confirmed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on his official Facebook page.

Rabuka wrote that engineers from OTIS Elevator Company of New Zea-land are working to restore the 15-year-old lift.

The lift, which is located in the West Wing of CWM Hospital, is used to transfer patients for surgery, and its recurring malfunction has caused sig-nificant delays for many patients.

According to the Ministry of Health, with approved government funding, it is progressing with the procurement process and contractual arrangements to replace all outdated lifts at the hospital.

The new lifts, expected to arrive in February, will be specialized machines designed to meet the specific needs of hospital environments.