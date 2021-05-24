Risk of COVID-19 resurgence not over: MoH

The lifting of masking and other mandates, and easing of travel restrictions, is not a sign that the risk of outbreak and resurgence of COVID-19 is over.

This has been stressed by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services as mask-wearing is now optional, there is no restriction on public gatherings and the three-day quarantine for travelers has been removed effective April 7th.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says it is only a reflection of the Ministry’s appreciation that all that can be done to engage the community to live safely with the risk of COVID-19 has been done.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Fong adds the impact of COVID-19 has been seen and the results of collective response have been experienced and reported.

He stressed that the promotion of COVID-safe measures will now be pursued similar to how they advise healthy lifestyle measures for the prevention of non-communicable diseases, and how basic hygiene is promoted for the prevention of infectious diseases like Typhoid fever.

Doctor Fong highlights the measures that will continue in terms of prevention are the promotion of vaccination, personal COVID-safe hygiene habits, and workplace ventilation and air cleaning measures.

However, he adds while Fiji is now moving towards individual responsibility, the Ministry will keep in reserve the ability to reinstitute collective action in the future.

Doctor Fong says the unfortunate fact is, that while many in Fiji and around the world are tired of COVID-19, the virus is not yet tired of us.

He says COVID is endemic to Fiji and is present in almost every country in the world, and as such the risk of resurgence will continue.

The PS says they expect that with the upcoming general elections, population mixing will be unavoidable.

Doctor Fong says they are currently recording low numbers of cases and admissions in hospitals and no new COVID-19 death has been recorded for an entire month.