FNPF requests members to comply with precautionary measures

The Fiji National Provident Fund is requesting members to refrain from crowding its offices and follow precautions on COVID-19.

This is in response to large gatherings of members at FNPF offices around the country to enquire about special COVID-19 withdrawal assistance.

FNPF Chief Executive Officer, Jaoji Koroi says they have not activated any special withdrawal assistance at the moment as they are still liaising with relevant stakeholders

Koroi says by congregating at their branches, members are not only breaching the public advisories but are putting themselves and FNPF staff at risk which is of great concern which they are now liaising closely with the relevant authorities to manage this public risk.

As a superannuation and social security institution, as well as an investor, the Fund is aware of the impact that COVID-19 has had on businesses and the ripple effect, which has reached thousands of members.

The CEO says at this stage the normal unemployment assistance is available to all members.

For those members that have been terminated or permanently laid off, they can access our Unemployment assistance as per our normal withdrawal guidelines.

The Fund advises that once details have been confirmed regarding the special assistance, then the necessary public announcements will be done.