Five more test positive for COVID-19, total up to 12

Fiji’s biggest rise in COVID-19 cases in a day has just been announced with five people testing positive.

This takes our total number of patients to 12.

The latest cases are two from Labasa, one each from Suva, Nadi and Lautoka.

Article continues after advertisement

We have confirmed five new cases of #COVID19 in Fiji, our largest jump in cases in a day. Everyone should stay at home unless their life or livelihood depends on leaving. Children and the elderly should stay at home at all times. Follow the rules and help us #FlattenTheCurve. — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) April 4, 2020

The five new cases of COVID-19 include an 11-year-old.

She is the daughter of patients six and seven in Nabua, Suva who were confirmed positive earlier in the week.

A 54-year-old man of Labasa who is believed to be the transmitter of the disease for patients 6 and 7 has also tested positive and is in isolation.

It is believed he may have infected another family member as well.

The other patient is a 39-year old female of Natokowaqa in Lautoka.

She is a close contact of patient five.

A 20-year old from Nadovi Nadi with travel history to Auckland, New Zealand also tested positive two days ago.

This brings total COVID-19 cases in Fiji to 12.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for more on COVID-19