Wainikoro murder trio case given 21 days

From left: Onisivoro Maivalelevu, Samisoni Roko, and Roko Tuibabasiga in court today.

The Labasa High Court has further remanded the three youths charged in connection with the death of an elderly man from Wainikoro, Labasa, last month.

Onisivoro Maivalelevu, Samisoni Roko, and Roko Tuibabasiga appeared before Justice Lee Burney this morning charged with one count of murder, contrary to Section 237 of the Crimes Act of 2009.

However, the court heard that the defense required more time to gather evidence and information on the alleged case.

The court then agreed to 21 days for both parties to gather information and process the file received on the matter.

The court has also advised all three accused to have their documents and applications sorted with their lawyers if they wish to apply for bail within that period.

The elderly man’s body was found a few meters away from his home on January 23.

The 68-year-old deceased was known for begging and was often seen carrying a box of coins.

However, after an extensive investigation, police received information about a youth who had purchased liquor from a nearby shop using loose coins.

This led to their arrest when the investigation revealed that the three accused had allegedly assaulted the deceased and stolen his money to purchase liquor.

The matter has been adjourned to March 21.