Man charged for alleged fraud

A 28-year-old man from Tavakubu in Lautoka has been charged for allegedly dishonestly obtaining $200 through the mobile money transfer app.

The Fiji Police MPaisa Task Force investigation revealed that on the 3rd of April, he allegedly withdrew money that was accidentally sent to him and used it.

The matter was reported by the victim at the Rakiraki Police Station.

The accused has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage.

He will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.