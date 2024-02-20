Legalega man further remanded

Suva Court

A 36-year-old man from Legalega, Nadi who was charged for allegedly obtaining more than $1,600 by deception has been further remanded in custody by the Suva Magistrates court.

It is alleged that Krishneel Raman obtained $1,650 from a major retailer of home durable goods.

Police investigation revealed that Raman had contacted staff of the company, pretending to be the Manager of the mobile service provider who needed to update the M-PAiSA QR machine.

Article continues after advertisement

He allegedly told the staff to follow his orders, leading them to transfer the amount of money to his M-PAiSA number.

Kumar was remanded as he could not provide a fixed address to reside on while on bail.

The matter has been adjourned to the 4th of next month.