Couple on fraud charges bailed

Subhashni Mudaliar and Pawan Deo

The Suva Magistrates Court has granted bail for the couple who are facing charges of defrauding the Fiji Rugby Union.

Former Fiji Rugby Union’s accountant Pawan Deo and wife Subhashni Mudaliar are charged with one count each of conspiracy to defraud the FRU, obtaining a gain and obtaining financial advantage.

It’s alleged that Deo being the sole proprietor of Sports Supplies Limited and being FRU’s accountant conspired with his wife and dishonestly obtained $53,788.75 from FRU.

The alleged offence occurred between February 2022 and July the same year.

It’s alleged they fraudulently facilitated payments to SSL and as a result obtained $7,291.83 for the company knowing that it was not eligible to receive the sum

The court grants them bail on strict conditions including that they report to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Headquarters for signing once every month.

Their travel documents have also been seized by the court and surrendered to the Registry.

They have been told not to apply for new passports without leave from the court.

The first phase disclosures have been served.

The matter will be called again on the 5th of next month for mention.