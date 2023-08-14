Council raises concerns about unfair pricing amidst VAT increase

[Source: Checkatrade]

The Consumer Council has brought attention to reports of certain traders engaging in profiteering and raising worries about the fair pricing of everyday items like newspapers and mobile phone recharge top-ups.

This comes in the wake of a recent Value Added Tax hike from nine per cent to 15 per cent.

The Council has received complaints from concerned consumers who have noticed a few traders charging prices that surpass the clearly indicated VAT inclusive price labels on newspapers and recharge top-ups.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says these complaints erode the principles of equitable business practices and consumer protection laws.

She cites instances where consumers have reported traders selling local newspapers for $1.58 cents, despite the VIP price displayed being $1.50 cents. Another case involved a trader charging $26.67 cents for a recharge valued at $25.00.

Shandil expresses deep concern over recent instances of price disparities between VIP-labeled newspapers, recharge card prices, and their corresponding monetary values.

The Council is actively urging traders to address these pricing inconsistencies.