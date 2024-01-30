Consumer Watchdog raises alarm over an aluminum company

Chief Executive Seema Shandil

The Consumer Council is once again sounding the alarm over an aluminum business that has repeatedly breached contracts and failed to deliver services after accepting substantial payments from consumers.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says over the past few years, the Council has been inundated with complaints from consumers who have fallen victim to the company’s deceptive practices.

Shandil says the council has received two additional complaints against the company, bringing the total monetary value of unresolved issues to approximately $100,000.

She says these complaints highlight a disturbing pattern of misconduct by the company, wherein payments are accepted with no intention of completing the contracted work.

Shandil says it is unacceptable for such companies to take advantage of consumers through deceitful practices.

Consumers have been urged to conduct thorough research and verify the reputation and track record of companies before entering into any financial transactions.