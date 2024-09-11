Consultations to be held on reintroduction of scaling

A public consultation is expected to be held on the reintroduction of scaling in national examinations at both primary and secondary school levels.

The cabinet yesterday agreed that public consultations be undertaken on the intention to reintroduce scaling.

However the cabinet says the decision will be made after the public consultation process.

The scaling system was introduced in 1979 for the Fiji Seventh Form Certificate Examination and in 1989 for Fiji School Leaving Certificate Examination as a principled method of addressing subject equivalence.

It was removed in 2015.