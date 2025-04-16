COMPOL commits to investigating every crime report

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has pledged that any accusations of police inaction will be examined by the Internal Affairs Division.

He made the comments in response to growing public concerns over the handling of police investigations and reports.

Tudravu points out that while there is a drop in cases such as burglary, rape, robbery, and defilement, he understands that people may still have doubts.

Article continues after advertisement

“I know that these figures will be met with some doubt and reservation from certain groups, noting what is appearing in the media and social media, however I want to reiterate that these are the reported cases, and we do acknowledge that some incidents have not been reported.”

Tudravu is strongly encouraging the public to come forward and lodge reports.

“I want to encourage the lodging of reports to allow the process of investigations to be conducted. Statements have been made of the lack of faith in investigations in that nothing will be done, however, I want to personally give my assurances that reports will be investigated, and claims of inaction will also be addressed through our Internal Affairs division – as we are determined to win back trust and confidence through service delivery.”

The Police chief stresses that the force is working hard to rebuild confidence and ensure every case is taken seriously.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.