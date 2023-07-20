World Bank prioritizes climate change issues

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Climate change is at the centre of the World Bank’s visit to the country this week.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad, and the World Bank Group East Asia Pacific Regional Vice President, Manuela V. Ferro, visited Kaleli Settlement in Daku, Tailevu, to see sites affected by Climate Change.

The duo also discussed the “Jobs for Nature” program.

Prasad says this project supports short-term job opportunities through smaller-scale ecosystem restoration projects for people in rural and urban areas as well.

He acknowledges the World Bank’s support not only for this particular initiative, which we believe is absolutely significant and critical for restoring the livelihoods of Fijians living in rural areas but also for helping mitigate climate change impacts.



Meanwhile, Ferro says that “Jobs for Nature” is the first of its kind here in the Pacific region, a program that helps create green jobs that care for the environment while providing cash for individuals and families.