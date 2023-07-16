PIF members discuss the final draft

[Source: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ Facebook]

The Pacific Island Forum member States have discussed the final draft of the Pacific Regional Framework on Climate Mobility, which is the first for the region and for the world.

The Framework is a collaborative effort of the Pacific Member States led by the Governments of Fiji and Tuvalu, as co-chairs of the Joint Working Group.

The two-day dialogue held at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS) in Suva, was co-chaired by the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Lesikimacuata Korovavala, and the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Justice, and Communications from the Government of Tuvalu, Taupo Tauisi.

Korovavala has thanked all the member states, stakeholders, and Non-State Actor partners for their commitment and dedication to this cause.

He says that through collective efforts, open dialogue, and collaboration, we can bring about meaningful change that makes a lasting difference.

The PS adds that the Framework reflects the Pacific’s shared commitment to creating a future where the rights, dignity, and well-being of our people are at the forefront of every development effort.

The Pacific member states were grateful for the opportunity to openly share their insights, perspectives, and recommendations, which are critical to ensuring the effectiveness and relevance of the draft Framework.