PACT welcomes $2 million funding

An international research centre tackling climate change in the Pacific region from a uniquely business perspective has welcomed a two million dollar funding commitment from the Fiji Government.

Launched in March this year, the Pacific Action on Climate Transitions is a partnership between the Fiji National University (FNU) and Monash University’s Monash Business School.

PACT is focusing on the critical links between business and climate change and finding real-world solutions for communities at the frontline of our changing environment.

It will aid policymakers looking to effectively fund mitigation and adaptation measures in the Pacific region and beyond, as well as providing high-quality training and capacity building.

Head of Monash Business School, Professor Simon Wilkie says this support from the government underlines the importance of their partnership with the people of Fiji.

Wilkie says PACT allows joint projects to take place between FNU and Monash University researchers that address the community well-being and economic resilience of citizens in the Pacific Region.

PACT Deputy Director Dr Seema Narayan says their long-term plan is to provide urgently needed policies that governments in the Pacific Rim and around the world can use to design effective economic and social mitigation and adaptation policies.