Civil servants to receive early pay ahead of Easter

[File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has confirmed that civil servants will receive their salaries a day earlier this week.

He says this will allow workers to fully enjoy the upcoming Easter weekend.

Professor Prasad says the Ministry of Finance is processing salaries early as a gesture of appreciation for the hard work and commitment of civil servants.

He adds the payments should be deposited into bank accounts before midday today.

The Minister has also extended Easter greetings to all Fijians.

Professor Prasad says Easter is a sacred holiday for Christians and symbolizes sacrifice, forgiveness and grace.

He is also encouraging all to reflect on these values and spend time with loved ones during the long weekend.





