Suspended Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho. [File Photo]

Suspended Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho is currently being questioned by CID at their headquarters in Suva.

This has been confirmed by Police Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Sakeo Raikaci.

The particulars of this interview are yet to be known.

Article continues after advertisement

More to follow.