Church launches trauma program for truth and reconciliation

Ioane Sigarara with Sashi Kiran

In an effort to prepare communities for the anticipated work of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the Saint Agnes Catholic Church today launched a trauma awareness and recovery program.

Led by Psychologist and expert on Post-traumatic stress disorder Ioane Sigarara, the initiative began with a formal announcement at morning Mass and will continue for the next several weeks.

Sigarara introduced the trauma program to address the needs of those affected by past injustices and to foster healing as the country moves towards reconciliation.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the sessions are designed to help people process personal and communal traumas, providing a supportive space to work through pain.

“We’re going to be having workshops right here in our parish, in our community, engaging our people to talk about the trauma since and the pain, the suffering of the coup since 1987 that we have never ever talked about.”

He highlighted the need for public understanding and healing as foundational steps.

Assistant Minister for Women and Children Sashi Kiran says recognizing the sensitivity of such an undertaking, the government has initiated trauma awareness and recovery workshops throughout the country.

Kiran says the combined efforts of the Church and government mark a critical step in equipping citizens to actively participate in and benefit from the nation’s truth and reconciliation process.