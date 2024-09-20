China committed to strengthening development cooperation

[Source: Chinese Embassy in Fiji/ Facebook]

China will continue to provide development cooperation to Fiji as next year the two countries will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of its bilateral relations.

This was stressed by the Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian while officiating at the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The Ambassador says that both countries need to promote people-to-people exchanges that will enhance cultural understanding and create mutual respect between both nations.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian

Jian adds that China will be expanding its practical cooperation in Fiji through the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, which will bring more benefits to the Fijian people and help them achieve sustainable development.

“We believe that we will continue to support each other in safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity. Second, we should strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation. As the biggest developing country, China will continue to share opportunities with the world and contribute to global development.”

Jian highlights that direct flights between both nations will play a critical role in boosting Fiji’s economic growth as more Chinese tourists come in.

He adds that China and Fiji are both peace-loving countries and need to work together to address global challenges in order to promote unity, cooperation and inclusiveness.