Child Justice Bill increases criminal responsibility age

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji / Facebook]

The Parliament last night passed the Child Justice Bill 2024, which focuses on diversion and the raising of the age of criminal responsibility.

While contributing to the debate in parliament, Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya says one of the most significant changes proposed in the bill is raising the age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 14 years.

Tabuya says the government recognizes that children are not merely miniature adults.

She adds that they are developing individuals who require understanding, support, and guidance.

Therefore, according to Tabuya, by prioritizing diversion, they shift the approach from punishment to rehabilitation.

She adds that they shift from entrenching existing problems to creating a pathway out of them and also create a chance for children to grow up as positive contributors to the society.

Tabuya stresses the bill seeks to address the root causes of juvenile delinquency, focusing on rehabilitation and reintegration rather than punishment.