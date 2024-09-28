Charges against Voss withdrawn

Shaenaz Voss [File Photo]

The charges against former Fiji Link Airways Chief Executive Shaenaz Voss has been withdrawn by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Voss was charged with one count of failure to comply with the requirements of the Operator’s Airline Security Programme last year.

It is alleged that on October 8th 2018, at Nausori Airport in the Central Division being the Chief Executive Officer of Fiji Link failed to comply with the requirements of the Fiji Link Operations Airline Security program on board domestic flight FJ 32.

This matter was related to former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum’s bodyguards allegedly being armed on a flight.