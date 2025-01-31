CCTV tampered at Nabua Housing

The Public Rental Board housing along Mead Road in Nabua

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is concerned about the security and the state of the Public Rental Board housing along Mead Road in Nabua.

This concern comes amidst the recent drug raid at the property and tampering of CCTV.

Rabuka says that while there is no need to demolish the property despite its current state, residents must report illegal activities, particularly drug issues.

PRB General Manager Timoci Naleba says they are working to enhance safety at their properties nationwide.

Naleba has expressed disappointed about CCTV been taken down by some residents.

“With security, recently we have fenced them and we continue to do that for all our estates. At the same time they all have CCTV now install but unfortunately for Nabua we installed and the security of these cameras were not very good so they managed to take it down.”



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government]

Recently, two men were arrested and charged from the property with one relating to allegations of being in possession of methamphetamine.

Naleba says PRB will continue trying to address social issues in these properties.