Carnival aimed at building networking

Walesi Chief Executive Sanjay Maharaj

More networking sessions are expected to be held at the Walesi Digital Carnival that will be held this Saturday.

Chief Executive Sanjay Maharaj says they will be holding this event for the first time, and the hype is building as they wish to bring various organizations under one roof.

He adds that government statutory bodies such as the Fiji National Provident Fund, Fiji Revenue and Customs Services, and the Consumer Council of Fiji will also be present to raise awareness about their services.

Article continues after advertisement

He says there will also be other businesses at the event.

The event also includes live music, rides, fun games, food stalls, giveaways, great deals, and live performances.

Walesi will also be selling antennas and set-up boxes.