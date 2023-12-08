Careers expo for aspiring civil servants

[File Photo]

A Civil Service Mini-Careers Expo has been organized which will provide an avenue for university students, recent graduates, and job seekers to explore employment opportunities within the Civil Service.

Permanent Secretary Parmesh Chand says latest statistics suggest there is a large number of vacancies across the civil service.

He says this will be an opportunity to infuse new talents into the Civil Service to enhance service delivery to ordinary members of the public.

Chand says participants can access academic counselling, information on career paths, professional development opportunities and engage in interactive sessions with representatives from different Ministries to gain insights into the work culture and job requirements in each Ministry.

Representatives from the Ministry of Civil Service will hold sessions on how to write resumes, application letters and provide interview tips.

The Expo will be held at the Government Service Centre at Scott Street Suva from next Monday to Thursday.