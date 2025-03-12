Calls to empower women daily

Women play a crucial role in Fiji’s small business sector especially in market vending, contributing to the economy.

However, their journey to success is often hindered by challenges such as limited access to resources, unsafe working conditions, and gender-based violence.

Border Police Airport Inspector Apikale Bari says there is need for safe working conditions and fair wages, urging local governments and businesses to work together to protect women from exploitation during a celebration in Nadi today.

“Women have always been the backbone of trade and commerce, whether running small shops, selling goods in markets or managing family businesses, they contribute significantly to our economy. Yet many women still face challenges such as limited access to capital, unfair market practices, gender discrimination and unsafe working conditions.”

She stresses the importance of mentorship programs, skill development workshops, and networking opportunities to help women gain the knowledge and confidence needed to expand their businesses.

Women Crisis Center Counselor Advocate Ilisapeci Maria says that while women are celebrated on International Women’s Day, their struggles for safety, dignity, and empowerment continue every day.

“So, they’re waking up in the morning, make sure children’s lunch, before they come to the market. So, when they come to the market, they have to make sure to sell their products, because when they’re going to come home, they’ll be asked how much they get in that day. So, even if they don’t get much on their day to come back home, they’re still getting the beating from their husband.”

Maria adds that International Women’s Day shouldn’t be the only time we address the issues faced by women, it is important to empower them every day.

