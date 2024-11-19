Calls for urgent action at COP29

Fiji’s Attorney General Graham Leung

Fiji has sent a strong indication and concern to the President of COP29, Muktar Babayav on the general slow progress of the key climate change agenda.

This was the highlight of Fiji’s Attorney General Graham Leung’s statement to the COP Presidency at the 5th Plenary meeting of the COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

He says that action must be implemented with the highest degree of diligence and urgency, and the outcome should ensure new, predictable climate finance that reflects the needs of countries that are especially vulnerable to climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are very disappointed with the lack of constructive engagement. We cannot afford to be stuck in procedural niceties and technicalities, which have had the effect of delaying substantive discussions and outcomes. On finance ambition, let me emphasize again that an ambitious outcome must focus not only on how much but also on how the finance will flow.”

Leung adds that the agreement should have a floor on the finance provision, on loss and damage and adaptation, as well as a value reflecting the mobilization goals.

Meanwhile, Fiji remains committed to upholding the commitment made to the Paris Agreement and the Convention that will require COP29 presidency leadership to transform Fiji’s vision for climate justice into reality.