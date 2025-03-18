Cakaudrove honors Ratu Naiqama’s leadership

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

I will continue to serve, says Ratu Naiqama.

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has reassured the people of Cakaudrove that he will continue to serve the people in whatever way he can as long as he is still able to perform his duties.

This as hundreds of people travelled from far gathered in numbers at Somosomo village, Taveuni, to celebrate his achievement as President of Fiji.

Known as the traditional ceremony of “Vakasenuqanuqa,” it was an act of appreciation from the people of Cakaudrove in supporting the Tui Cakau in holding the position and responsibilities of the President.

Ratu Naiqama also stressed the importance of education and upholding the responsibility of Vanua and Church leaders in addressing issues like drugs, crime, and HIV/AIDS in communities.

He says that traditional leaders within Cakaudrove should work together in eliminating the culture and influence of the outside world that would affect the people of Cakaudrove if it’s not controlled.

Ratu Naiqama is the second Tui Cakau to hold the position of president after Ratu Penaia Ganilau, and the last time he was accorded the Vakasenuqanuqa was three years ago after he was elected as Speaker of Parliament.

