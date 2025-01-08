Cabinet approves market charges

The Nakasi Market [Source: Nausori Town Council/Facebook]

The Nausori Town Council will now be able to charge market stall rentals at the newly constructed Nakasi Market.

This comes after the Cabinet approved the fees and charges to be implemented.

These updates are in addition to the fee revisions for market stalls that were approved in September last year for Levuka, Rakiraki, and Tavua.

Article continues after advertisement

Also approved were revisions to Public Service Vehicle base fees, user-pay public conveniences, and garbage collection services for Rakiraki and Tavua.

All changes will take effect once the relevant by-laws are published in the gazette.