Bulitavu focuses on clearing backlogs

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu says the EIA has been accumulated over the past three years, largely under the previous government.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu has highlighted that his initial focus in office has been addressing the significant backlog of Environmental Impact Assessments.

Bulitavu says the EIA has been accumulated over the past three years, largely under the previous government.

He says they have implemented a new internal tracking system that provides real-time updates on individual applications.

Article continues after advertisement

“We now have an internal tracker that keeps us updated in real-time on each application. The team in charge of EIA assessments is in direct contact with applicants and ensuring they are informed about the new procedures moving forward. I’m pleased to report that we’ve already made considerable progress in reducing the backlog.”

Bulitavu says the ministry’s newly appointed Permanent Secretary and the staff are streamlining the process, ensuring that applications are processed faster and more effectively.