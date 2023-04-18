Budget for Naiyaca Campus was revised: FNU

The Fiji National University has provided clarification that so far $17.08 million has been spent on the Fiji National University’s Naiyaca Campus in Labasa.

In a statement, the Fiji National University says the full master plan for the development of the Naiyaca Campus was estimated to cost $80 million.

However, after a review of the project master plan and scope of works, the budget was further revised to $40 million to operationalize the Naiyaca site, and so far, 47 percent of the work has been done.

Article continues after advertisement

FNU Chancellor and Council Chair, Dr. Adi Kesaia Seniloli, says the university’s newly appointed Council would like to assure students, parents, and stakeholders that the matter is being addressed to determine the most appropriate way forward for the benefit of tertiary learning in the North.

She says FNU continues to provide technical and vocational education and training and higher education programs in the North at its Naduna Campus and continues to expand its new program offerings.

Seniloli says this allows the university to continue to provide accessible tertiary education to current and prospective students in the Northern Division.

FNU’s Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba, says that the institution takes very seriously its responsibility to utilize public funds for maximum value and benefit of its core business.