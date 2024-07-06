Budget allocation to boost job creation in outsourcing sector

[Source: Outsource Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji’s outsourcing industry is set to achieve new heights following a significant increase in government funding, as announced in the 2024–2025 National Budget, says Outsource Fiji President Morika Hunter.

The government has allocated $1.2 million to Outsource Fiji, marking a major milestone in the country’s efforts to solidify its position as a premier outsourcing destination.

Hunter expressed her gratitude for the increased funding, emphasizing the transformative impact it will have on the industry.

“We are deeply appreciative of the Fijian government’s continued support for the outsourcing sector. This substantial allocation of $1.2 million will enable us to spearhead initiatives that will not only create more job opportunities but will also allow Outsource Fiji to collaborate extensively with our stakeholders to upskill Fiji’s workforce and those aspiring to join the industry.”

Hunter says that one of the primary goals of the new budget is to address labour migration by creating more awareness about the outsourcing industry.

She adds that the increased funding will also support Outsource Fiji’s efforts to enhance the country’s risk diversification capabilities.

Hunter says that the funding will help further market Fiji’s competitive outsourcing advantages, attracting global brands and investors in much-needed areas such as infrastructure, training, and education, thereby creating more employment opportunities for Fijians.