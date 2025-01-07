Bridge collapse disrupts access for over 2,000 residents

More than 2,000 people from Vuniyasi and Malakua, Nadi, have been impacted after a wooden bridge in Vuniyasi collapsed into the river.

Advisory councilor Pranilesh Chandra of Vuniyasi says the bridge collapsed yesterday afternoon due to flooding.

Chandra adds that a vehicle carrying four occupants was on the bridge when it collapsed.

Article continues after advertisement

However, nearby residents were able to rescue all four individuals.

He notes that more than 100 vehicles used to cross the bridge daily.

“Just requesting FRA and the team to repair it as soon as possible so people can get access. This is the only access for people to get to the town.”

The Fiji Roads Authority has launched a preliminary investigation into the incident.