Bred Bank's loan portfolio reaches a billion-dollar

Bred Bank has reached a milestone with its loan portfolio for the Fiji market, which stood at a billion dollars last year.

Chief Executive Thierry Charras-Gillot made this revelation at the launch of the TOPEX conference last week.

Charras-Gillot says they have continued to see significant growth in their portfolio since establishing themselves in Fiji in 2012.

“Yes, our loan portfolio is still growing; we reached more than $1 billion last year, and it is still growing by 30% this year. So yes, the Fijian market is very good.”

Charras-Gillot says their loan portfolio is expected to grow more favorably this year.

Gillot also admits that Fiji’s banking sector is very competitive.

Meanwhile, Bred Bank is the Platinum Sponsor for this year’s TOPEX conference, which will take place in late November this year.

Bred Bank is also set to open new branches in the North soon.