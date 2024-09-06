BPBOS platform to be the unified voice of the Pacific

The Blue Pacific Big Ocean States Labor platform is vital for Pacific Island countries to raise their profile and speak with a unified voice both locally and internationally.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh highlights that it’s important for the Pacific’s key issues, such as decent work, employment, labor mobility, and climate change, to be heard.

Agni Deo Singh says smaller island states are always lost when put together with the Asia region.

“And hence the need for us to have a united voice of the seeds of the Pacific so that we can amplify our voice in the international arena and make ourselves heard.”

Singh highlights the functions of the Labour platform in facilitating collaboration and building synergies along ILO Pacific Island Member States and strengthening the visibility and capacity of participants to advocate for and support a unified Pacific voice, provide and utilize relevant tools and information for advocacy, dialogue, and awareness regarding Pacific issues.

Independent MP Ratu Josaia Niudamu emphasizes the importance of prioritizing the creation of sustainable and decent work opportunities that empower our Pacific people, promote social inclusion, and enhance economic resilience.

“In the face of global challenges, economic instability, and employment, it is imperative that the Pacific present a cohesive and powerful voice to the international labor organization on employment-related issues.”

The Labor Minister reiterates that this labor platform will advocate for the impacts of climate change on employment and developing resilient societies for the Pacific Island nations.