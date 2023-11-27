Body of 19-year-old recovered

[File Photo]

Police have recovered the body of the 19-year-old victim who is believed to have drowned in the Rewa River on Saturday.

The search team discovered the victim’s body stuck in debris floating near Toga earlier today.

Police earlier said the youth was reported missing after he disappeared while trying to retrieve a PVC pipe from the Rewa River.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the victim’s cause of death as investigations continue.