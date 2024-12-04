Further tests being conducted after body find

The body discovered in Tailevu in the Central Division is believed to be that of Afroz Khan.

A post-mortem examination has been conducted however Police confirms that further tests are being conducted.

Khan’s family had lodged a missing person’s report last Wednesday.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the family, Khan was last seen in Suva.

Police earlier confirmed receiving a missing person’s report regarding his disappearance.

Khan’s family has since made serious allegations, claiming that he was kidnapped and that a ransom demand was made for his return.

In a related development, FBC News was at the scene last week when police brought in a suspect—already charged in a separate murder case—for questioning in connection with the matter.

Investigations into the discovery are continuing.