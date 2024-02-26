Bo commends FRIEND Fiji for community engagement

International Monetary Fund Deputy Managing Director Bo Li at FRIEND Fiji with Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad

International Monetary Fund Deputy Managing Director Bo Li is impressed by the community work undertaken by the Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises & Development.

Bo visited FRIEND Fiji with Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad and donated $20,000 to the NGO.

He says he is impressed by the organic products produced by the NGO and drew parallels between the work of FRIEND Fiji and the IMF’s mission of assisting the vulnerable.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s an example of working with grassroots, with various people, with ordinary people, with vulnerable people and we are very impressed and we are also very inspired by your effort.”

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad emphasized that FRIEND Fiji not only creates products through engagement with rural communities, but these products also contribute to the economy.

“Where it shows how an NGO which was setup 21 years ago can work with local communities, can create an economy around those very rural communities.”

FRIEND Fiji manufactures organic products by involving vulnerable communities, and these products have gained significant shelf presence in local supermarkets.