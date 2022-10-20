Beware of bogus agents

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Beware of individuals who have been collecting money from Fijians and promising overseas employment opportunities in the age-care field.

This is the advice of Minister for Youth, Productivity, and Industrial Relations, Youth and Sports, Parveen Kumar to the villagers of Namuaimada village in Ra.

Kumar says the aged care field has been the most popular area of interest for people applying for the Pacific Australia Labor Mobility (PALM) Scheme.

However, the Minister adds that there are organizations that are carrying out training in this field between two and three weeks and he calls on Fijians not to be misled by this.

Kumar says people need to undergo training every six months and the only recognized institution that offers it in the country is the Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC).

He says there are instances where Fijians have been required to pay $350 or more for such training.

Kumar calls on Fijians to be aware of bogus agents or impersonators and to seek clarification from the Ministry of Employment.