Bainimarama sends well wishes to Konrote

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, has congratulated the outgoing President for his achievements during the past six years.

Bainimarama says Major-General Retired Jioji Konrote has embodied the best of who we are as Fijians, is a fine soldier, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather as well as a humble servant.

He adds, the outgoing President once held the position of Force Commander in UNIFIL, Lebanon, and was instrumental in peacekeeping duties during his time of service at the Fiji Military Forces.

Konrote was also the founding father of Fiji’s tree planting revolution, an avid farmer, and a world leader for the cause of sustainable food systems and nutrition-security to combat the plague of non-communicable diseases.

Bainimarama also attributed the success of Fiji’s 50th anniversary to Konrote’s immense contribution.

He says the outgoing President will continue to champion the success of every Fijian in years to come.