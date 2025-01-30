Bail pending appeal hearing date set for Qiliho

Bainimarama and Qiliho appeared at the Court of Appeal in Veiuto in Nasese this morning

The Court of Appeal has scheduled a hearing for March 27 to consider the bail application pending appeal for former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

Qiliho is currently serving a two-year prison sentence following his conviction for abuse of office.

The court will be hearing arguments relating to Bainimarama and Qiliho’s conviction and sentence and how it affects the appeal.

Bainimarama and Qiliho appeared at the Court of Appeal in Veiuto in Nasese this morning.

They were both jailed in May for their interference in an investigation into the University of the South Pacific.

The bail pending appeal only applies to Qiliho as he is serving two years after being convicted of abuse of office charges, while Bainimarama was granted an early release on the 8th of November last year.

This was done under Section 46 (3) of the Corrections Act.