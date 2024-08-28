Australia enhances PALM scheme with $8m initiative

Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy

Australia has announced an enhancement to the Pacific Labour Mobility scheme, featuring an $8 million partnership with the International Organization for Migration to run programs supporting families and individuals under the scheme.

Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy, states that this funding will facilitate pilot projects across three countries, with Fiji potentially being one of them.

Conroy highlights that the program will offer pre-departure training courses for families and reintegration support for workers returning to their communities.

“This is all about supporting families and individuals to make the most of the opportunity and address the associated challenges.”

Conroy adds the pilot will run until the end of 2026.

He adds that the Australian government remains committed to addressing concerns related to the PALM schemes.