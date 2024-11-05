Assessment to guide crematorium rebuild

[Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh, says an assessment will soon be conducted on the Muaniwane Crematorium in Naitasiri that was recently destroyed in a fire.

Singh, once a report is provided, it will guide the Ministry towards the necessary steps for rebuilding the facility.

The Minister says that the ministry is committed to collaborating with the community on the restoration of the facility.

He says they are exploring the possibility of assistance through their grant program, which aims to preserve and maintain such important structures that serve many people in the community.